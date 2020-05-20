Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at Pembina Highway auto dealer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious incident at a car dealership on Pembina Highway at Warsaw Street.

Police said the call came in around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, and they’re expecting to be there for a while.

A significant police presence is on scene, including the tactical support team and several Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

They will address the media at 1:30 p.m. with more details.

WPS is advising people to avoid the area near Pembina and Warsaw as we investigate a suspicious incident near that location. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

0:36 Winnipeg police arrest suspect with ‘suspicious item’ in The Exchange Winnipeg police arrest suspect with ‘suspicious item’ in The Exchange