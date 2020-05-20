Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at Pembina Highway auto dealer

Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious incident at a car dealership on Pembina Highway at Warsaw Street.
Police said the call came in around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, and they’re expecting to be there for a while.
A significant police presence is on scene, including the tactical support team and several Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
They will address the media at 1:30 p.m. with more details.
Winnipeg police arrest suspect with ‘suspicious item’ in The Exchange
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS