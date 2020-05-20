Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at Pembina Highway auto dealer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 2:33 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 2:50 pm
Police on scene addressing a 'suspicious circumstance'.
Police on scene addressing a 'suspicious circumstance'. Global News / Jordan Pearn

Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious incident at a car dealership on Pembina Highway at Warsaw Street.

Police said the call came in around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, and they’re expecting to be there for a while.

A significant police presence is on scene, including the tactical support team and several Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units.

Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

They will address the media at 1:30 p.m. with more details.

Winnipeg police arrest suspect with ‘suspicious item’ in The Exchange
Winnipeg police arrest suspect with ‘suspicious item’ in The Exchange
