Crime

3 charged following domestic disputes in Innisfil, Bradford: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 3:10 pm
'We encourage anyone who is in a volatile domestic situation to reach out to our community partners to seek support,' South Simcoe police say.
'We encourage anyone who is in a volatile domestic situation to reach out to our community partners to seek support,' South Simcoe police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three people have been charged following separate domestic disputes in Innisfil and Bradford, Ont., South Simcoe police say.

Over the weekend, officers say a 33-year-old Bradford man was charged with several offences after police responded to a domestic assault.

READ MORE: Man charged with domestic assault, impaired driving in Bradford

When officers arrived at the scene, the man had fled in his vehicle but was located by police and subsequently charged with two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

According to police, the victim did not require medical attention.

In a separate incident, South Simcoe police say they were called to an Innisfil home for a domestic dispute, where a 49-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were each charged with one count of assault, which arose from two separate incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged after reported domestic assault in Bradford, South Simcoe police say

Officers say neither individual required medical attention.

“We encourage anyone who is in a volatile domestic situation to reach out to our community partners to seek support,” South Simcoe police say.

“If you fear for your safety, call 911.”

