3 charged following domestic disputes in Innisfil, Bradford: police

Three people have been charged following separate domestic disputes in Innisfil and Bradford, Ont., South Simcoe police say.

Over the weekend, officers say a 33-year-old Bradford man was charged with several offences after police responded to a domestic assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man had fled in his vehicle but was located by police and subsequently charged with two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

According to police, the victim did not require medical attention.

In a separate incident, South Simcoe police say they were called to an Innisfil home for a domestic dispute, where a 49-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were each charged with one count of assault, which arose from two separate incidents.

Officers say neither individual required medical attention.

“We encourage anyone who is in a volatile domestic situation to reach out to our community partners to seek support,” South Simcoe police say.

“If you fear for your safety, call 911.”