Crime

80-year-old charged after allegedly assaulting LCBO security guard in Alliston, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 2:18 pm
An 80-year-old has been charged after allegedly assaulting an LCBO security guard in Alliston, Ont., on Friday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP say.
Officers say they saw the suspect assaulting the guard just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Three boys charged with assault following reported family dispute in Alliston, Ont.

The suspect resisted arrest, but officers say they used a conducted energy weapon to gain control. The suspect was taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital, where he was assessed and released without injury.

READ MORE: Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Alliston, Ont.

John Rhodes, 80, of Allison, was charged with assault and with resisting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Bradford, Ont., at the end of June.

 

