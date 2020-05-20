80-year-old charged after allegedly assaulting LCBO security guard in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An 80-year-old man has been charged with allegedly assaulting an LCBO security guard in Alliston, Ont., on Friday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers say they saw the suspect assaulting the guard just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect resisted arrest, but officers say they used a conducted energy weapon to gain control. The suspect was taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital, where he was assessed and released without injury.

John Rhodes, 80, of Allison, was charged with assault and with resisting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Bradford, Ont., at the end of June.

