Coronavirus: Meals for B.C. truckers program continues to roll

More help is rolling in for a movement that’s helping B.C. transports drivers.

Last month, Meals for Truck Drivers BC began with a simple Facebook page. Since then, it has quickly grown in support.

This week, a corporate sponsor joined the movement, with FortisBC pledging assistance.

In a press release, FortisBC said it would be supplying meals for truckers May 20-21 in Kelowna on Acland Road.

“Commercial truckers drive the supply chain by delivering food and other essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diana Sorace, FotisBC’s communications advisor.

“We want to ensure they have the resources and support they need to do their jobs safely.”

FortisBC says it’s providing meals for 14 days from local food trucks at various key trucking locations throughout B.C., including Hope, Kamloops, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Chilliwack.

The program was started in April to help feed commercial truckers during the coronavirus pandemic.

FortisBC says by helping provide meals to these essential workers, it creates less worries for them.

The program began at the beginning of April on Facebook when a B.C. man secured a food truck and had the idea of wanting to feed truckers during the pandemic.

