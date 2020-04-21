Chevron cardlocks offering free showers, washrooms for truckers in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Being on the road in the Okanagan will be a little bit easier for truckers now, as Chevron is offering free showers and washrooms for drivers at its cardlock locations.

Truckers have said that since the coronavirus lockdown, they’re struggling to find facilities.

“Most of them, probably 90 per cent of them, you can’t get into for bathrooms, nothing — just your cardlock, your fuel, and that is it,” truck driver Rocco Mracovcic said.

Drivers said it’s been tough travelling without facilities readily available, and that they’re thankful for stations that are still offering services.

Chevron said that food trucks will be also stationed at its locations in Kelowna, Chilliwack, Prince George, and Kamloops.

The province has said that it is installing portable toilets on commercial trucking routes.

