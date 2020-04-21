Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Chevron cardlocks offering free showers, washrooms for truckers in the Okanagan

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 11:39 pm
Chevron says its cardlocks will be offering free showers and washrooms for truck drivers. .
Chevron says its cardlocks will be offering free showers and washrooms for truck drivers. . Jeff Martin / Global News

Being on the road in the Okanagan will be a little bit easier for truckers now, as Chevron is offering free showers and washrooms for drivers at its cardlock locations.

Truckers have said that since the coronavirus lockdown, they’re struggling to find facilities.

Related News

READ MORE: B.C. truck drivers struggle to find open restaurants due to COVID-19 pandemic

“Most of them, probably 90 per cent of them, you can’t get into for bathrooms, nothing — just your cardlock, your fuel, and that is it,” truck driver Rocco Mracovcic said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Drivers said it’s been tough travelling without facilities readily available, and that they’re thankful for stations that are still offering services.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. installs portable toilets on major trucking routes

Chevron said that food trucks will be also stationed at its locations in Kelowna, Chilliwack, Prince George, and Kamloops.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has said that it is installing portable toilets on commercial trucking routes.

‘Hopefully we can just cheer them up’: classical singers perform from street for Vernon seniors
‘Hopefully we can just cheer them up’: classical singers perform from street for Vernon seniors
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsKamloopsCOVID-19 updatetruck driversGas Stationsfree showers
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.