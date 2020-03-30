Menu

B.C. truck drivers struggle to find open restaurants due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted March 30, 2020 10:44 pm
transport truck rig semi
Transport trucks parked at a truck stop. Joe Raedle/Newsmakers/Getty Images

The president of the BC Trucking Association says it’s getting increasingly hard for truck drivers to find an open restaurant in the province.

Dave Earle says because of COVID-19, restaurants across British Columbia have been shutting down, or not letting customers inside.

He says drivers rely on those businesses for basic needs, such as going to the washroom, washing their hands or having a meal.

“These drivers are sometimes driving through entire towns that are shut because of COVID-19,” he said. “It’s difficult and it’s getting harder.”

READ MORE: Alberta truckers’ association asks you to #thankatrucker amid coronavirus outbreak

That, he said, is especially the case when the restaurants are among the only ones in the province that semi-truck drivers can use.

“I mean, these guys can’t just swing into a parking lot and hop out and get a meal,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The trucks are very, very large and the facilities just don’t exist to serve them very well.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Truckers work to keep supply lines open amid COVID-19 pandemic

However, he says some restaurants in the province have stepped up.

“McDonalds of Canada was first out of the gate recognizing this issue,” Earle said. “They’ve actually established a protocol for drivers to use their app to be able to order to go meals and be served them at the drive-thru window as a walk-up.

“One of the McDonalds in the Kamloops area has actually opened their dining room only to commercial truckers, and it’s not to eat, it’s to go in, use the washroom and to take your to-go order.”

He says the trucking association is also working with the food truck industry to get food trucks in spots where there isn’t any other option to eat.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsBritish ColumbiaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsMcDonald'sBC trucking associationCOVID019coronavirus trucking industry
