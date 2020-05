Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says one person is dead after a single-motorcycle crash on Tuesday night.

Police say the incident took place at 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway at about 8:45 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More details to come.

