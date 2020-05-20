Website launched seeking virtual feedback on Kapyong Barracks design plans

Send this page to someone via email

A website has been launched to let the public see what the future will hold for the old Kapyong Barracks land on Kenaston Boulevard in Winnipeg.

The site, treaty1.ca/Kapyong, goes through the timeline, history and current design aspects of the project.

Canada Lands Company (CLC) told 680 CJOB it has had to scrap in-person sessions with the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve pivoted and developed the project website that will provide anyone who is interested about what’s happening on the lands information about the project,” said Chris Elkey of CLC, which owns part of the site along with Treaty One Development Corp.

The plans call for a mixed-use village with residential, recreational and commercial aspects to it.

The website launch comes about a month before a webinar scheduled for June 17 where people can ask more questions.

The development of the lands has been a complex 17-year process that began when the federal government decommissioned the site and moved the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry to Shilo, Man.

Several First Nations communities argued they were entitled to the land under Treaty 1, and after more than a decade of legal wrangling, the federal government agreed with them.

The Department of National Defence began demolition of the site in 2018, and it is expected to be complete in 2021.

The land was signed over to Treaty One Development Corp. and CLC in August 2019.

