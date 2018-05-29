Demolition of Kapyong Barracks to start next week

After more than a decade of confusion and court battles, demolition work at Kapyong Barracks will finally get underway Monday.

13 buildings on the main site will be torn down. The Canadian Armed Forces said the work would be done by the end of this year.

Area residents are advised there might be increased traffic around Kapyong as materials are moved on and off-site.

“This increase is temporary, and every effort will be made to minimize any disruption to local residents,” a statement issued by 17 Wing Winnipeg said. “Additionally all dust, debris and noise will be confined to the demolition site.”

Last month defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr joined First Nations Chiefs at Assiniboia Downs to sign an ‘agreement’ about development of the land. Although it did not include a final Settlement Agreement, which would shape how the 65 hectares of land would be redeveloped.

The barracks have sat vacant since 2004, when the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry was relocated to Shilo.

Talks between governments and First Nations have picked up in recent years since the issue left courts in 2015.

Demolition work will be done weekdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.