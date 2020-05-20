More than 800 charges laid during Hamilton police crackdown on speeding during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

An initiative to nab speeders in Hamilton, Ont., has resulted in more than 800 charges laid.

Hamilton police launched Project Recalibrate on May 4 after noticing an increase in speeding and stunt driving since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Over a two-week period, a total of 805 charges were laid, including 637 speeding charges, 24 stunt driving charges, one impaired driving charge and 143 other traffic-related offences.

Police Supt. Marty Schulenberg is calling that number “unacceptable,” saying the fact that there have been fewer vehicles out during the pandemic doesn’t mean drivers are exempt from the rules of the road.

The service notes that drivers charged with stunt driving will lose their car for seven days and face a seven-day driving suspension as well as an automatic court date.

Story continues below advertisement