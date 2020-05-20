Menu

Crime

More than 800 charges laid during Hamilton police crackdown on speeding during COVID-19 pandemic

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 20, 2020 7:43 am
Hamilton police laid more than 800 charges during a crackdown on speeding and stunt driving in the city.
Hamilton police laid more than 800 charges during a crackdown on speeding and stunt driving in the city. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

An initiative to nab speeders in Hamilton, Ont., has resulted in more than 800 charges laid.

Hamilton police launched Project Recalibrate on May 4 after noticing an increase in speeding and stunt driving since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over a two-week period, a total of 805 charges were laid, including 637 speeding charges, 24 stunt driving charges, one impaired driving charge and 143 other traffic-related offences.

READ MORE: Teen clocked going 308 km/h on QEW in dad’s car — OPP

Police Supt. Marty Schulenberg is calling that number “unacceptable,” saying the fact that there have been fewer vehicles out during the pandemic doesn’t mean drivers are exempt from the rules of the road.

The service notes that drivers charged with stunt driving will lose their car for seven days and face a seven-day driving suspension as well as an automatic court date.

