Man dead after being pinned at Vaughan commercial trucking yard, police say

York Regional Police say a 55-year-old man has died after being pinned at a Vaughan commercial trucking yard.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the yard near Keele Street and Kirby Road at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said it appears the man got pinned between two trucks. It’s not clear if the man was a worker at the site.

Investigators from the major collision unit were called to the site to gather evidence.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was also notified about the man’s death.

