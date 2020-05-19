Man dead after being pinned at Vaughan commercial trucking yard, police say

York Regional Police say a 55-year-old man has died after being pinned at a Vaughan commercial trucking yard.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the yard near Keele Street and Kirby Road at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The spokesperson said it appears the man got pinned between two trucks. It’s not clear if the man was a worker at the site.
Investigators from the major collision unit were called to the site to gather evidence.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour was also notified about the man’s death.
