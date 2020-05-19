Camaro driver sought after witness knifed in Abbotsford road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are hoping for the public’s help after an apparent road rage incident left a man with a deep knife wound.

A silver Chevrolet Camaro was seen driving erratically eastbound on North Parallel Road from Atkinson Road last Wednesday around 4 p.m., police said.

The driver was speeding and passing multiple vehicles.

The Camaro crossed the overpass at No. 3 Road and pulled over on the westbound Highway 1 on-ramp, police said.

Two other vehicles pulled over, police said, and the occupants could be seen yelling at each other.

Another witness pulled up and got out to talk to the Camaro driver, police said, who got out of the Camaro and assaulted him without provocation.

The witness raised his arms and was able to yield off multiple swings before the Camaro driver suddenly got back into his car and left, police said.

That was when the witness noticed his sleeve was cut open and he was bleeding from a deep laceration to his elbow.

A black lock-blade knife was on the ground, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or with video of North Parallel Road between Atkinson Road and No. 3 Road between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on May 13, is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225.