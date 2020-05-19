1 new case of coronavirus announced in Kingston region, total now 62

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of seeing no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region, provincial data shows that a new case was identified in the Kingston, Frontenac Lennox and Addington catchment area over the long weekend.

According to provincial data, a man in his 20s was tested for COVID-19 on May 16. KFL&A Public Health says they received notice of a positive result on May 18.

The Kingston region had not seen any new cases since April 29, when two people tested positive, bringing the region’s total up to 61.

Numbers on KFL&A Public Health’s website show the region’s total at 62 as of May 19. Almost all of those cases, 61, are deemed resolved. The newest case found over the weekend is the Kingston region’s only active case of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear how the man caught COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The province says information is still pending on the mode of transmission.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, says they believe the virus “was acquired most likely outside the KFL&A area.”

Public health says the person travelled outside of the region and then came back to the Kingston area, where they live, with the virus.

Moore urged that residents continue to abide by social distancing guidelines and provincial regulations.

“We want our community to know the best way to stay safe is to stay local,” Moore added. “Stay vigilant and continue to monitor for symptoms. Get tested, if you do develop symptoms.”

Moore reminded residents that the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Memorial Centre is open seven days a week.

“We are testing everyone with COVID-19 symptoms,” Moore added.