Queen’s University cancels summer youth camps due to coronavirus pandemic

Queen’s University announced Tuesday that all of its youth summer camps will be cancelled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made based on local public health guidance, according to Queen’s. Seeing as physical-distancing guidelines will most likely remain throughout the summer, the university believes it would be imprudent to hold the summer camps while abiding by the province’s regulations.

“We understand that this is disappointing news for campers and their parents,” said Donna Janiec, vice-principal of finance and administration. “The impacts and restrictions imposed on our community as we respond to the COVID-19 situation continues to be hard on everyone, and it’s been especially tough on families with young children.”

Registration fees will be refunded, the university assured. Certain camps are looking into options for online summer programming, but nothing has been decided as of yet.

The university is asking parents to contact their specific camps for more details.

As for students who would have run the camps who may now be unemployed, the university says they may qualify for federal emergency benefits and can contact the school’s students awards office for more details.

Queen’s says it aims to reinstate the camps when it is safe to do so.