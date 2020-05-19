Menu

Canada

Body of man in his 30s recovered from Napanee River: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 9:26 am
OPP's underwater search and recovery unit found the body of a man in his 30s in the Napanee River on Monday.
OPP's underwater search and recovery unit found the body of a man in his 30s in the Napanee River on Monday. Global Kingston

Lennox and Addington OPP say the body of a man was discovered in the Napanee River over the long weekend.

Early Monday morning, Lennox and Addington OPP were called to the Napanee River after receiving a report of a man in the waterway.

OPP searched the river over Monday and eventually found the body of a man in his 30s in the water.

READ MORE: Body of missing Stone Mills woman found in local body of water — OPP

The identity of the man has yet to be confirmed.

OPP have not released any more information about the investigation as of Tuesday morning.

The coroner is currently investigating the cause of death.

