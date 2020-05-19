Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Tuesday morning crash on Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail was reduced to a single lane of northbound traffic on Tuesday morning following a crash that badly injured one person.

Calgary police said the single-vehicle collision happened on northbound Deerfoot Trail just before 5 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle rolled and caught fire underneath the Seton Boulevard overpass.

Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man driving the vehicle to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Traffic Notice: Partial lane closure n/b Deerfoot TR at Seton BV SE due to a traffic collision. Thanks for using alternate routes until further notice. #yyc #yyctraffic #yycroads #yyctransportation — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 19, 2020

