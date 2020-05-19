Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Tuesday morning crash on Deerfoot Trail

Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail was reduced to a single lane of northbound traffic on Tuesday morning following a crash that badly injured one person.
Calgary police said the single-vehicle collision happened on northbound Deerfoot Trail just before 5 a.m.
According to police, the vehicle rolled and caught fire underneath the Seton Boulevard overpass.
Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man driving the vehicle to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
