RCMP investigating fatal house fire in Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP said it’s investigating a fatal house fire in Moncton, N.B.

Police said that on Sunday, shortly after 4 a.m., the RCMP along with the Moncton Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a residence on Nancy Street in Moncton.

“A man who had been staying at the residence was able to get out of the home and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” the RCMP said in a statement released on Monday.

“A body was discovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.”

According to the RCMP, an autopsy will be performed to assist in identifying the person and the exact cause of death. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

