Fire at Winnipeg non-profit activity centre for seniors

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says there is an ongoing investigation after a fire started at an activity centre for seniors and adults early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Bleak House on Main Street just before 1:30 a.m. after a fire alarm was triggered.

The building is a City of Winnipeg-owned house located at 1637 Main St. It’s also a designated historical building, built in 1874.

It’s currently being used to host a non-profit.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

About an hour after fire crews managed to contain the fire, another call came in. This time it was for a home under construction in the 100 block of Imperial Avenue.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This fire also remains under investigation.