Wet weather triggers bypass at Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant

The City of Hamilton says its Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant is in bypass mode.

City officials say the bypass started at 9:28 a.m. Monday.

Bypass mode is triggered when the amount of wastewater entering the city’s sewer system exceeds the capacity of the north-end treatment plant.

The City of Hamilton says due to the wet weather and continued rain into the evening, there is a possibility that some city sewer overflow (CSO) tanks may overflow.

The city says once the treatment plant bypass and tank overflows are complete, information about the duration and volume will be added to the website at www.hamilton.ca/wastewatermonitoring.

