Canada

Wet weather triggers bypass at Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 18, 2020 1:03 pm
The Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant in Hamilton, Ont.
The Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant in Hamilton, Ont.

The City of Hamilton says its Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant is in bypass mode.

City officials say the bypass started at 9:28 a.m. Monday.

Bypass mode is triggered when the amount of wastewater entering the city’s sewer system exceeds the capacity of the north-end treatment plant.

READ MORE: City of Hamilton environmental study suggests Cootes Paradise cleanup ‘not required’

The City of Hamilton says due to the wet weather and continued rain into the evening, there is a possibility that some city sewer overflow (CSO) tanks may overflow.

The city says once the treatment plant bypass and tank overflows are complete, information about the duration and volume will be added to the website at www.hamilton.ca/wastewatermonitoring.

Rain, City of Hamilton, wet weather, water treatment, Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant, bypass mode, combined sewer overflows, Hamilton sewer system
