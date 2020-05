Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police are investigating a possible gunshot being fired in the 300 block of Avenue H.

According to a statement, officers were called to the area at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They found an injured 19-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital.

The severity of her injuries are unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.

