Behind the Game: Rodeo announcer Brett Gardiner says Stampede has his heart

Send this page to someone via email

Brett Gardiner is the first to admit he was no good inside the ring, so he decided to try his hand outside of it and behind the microphone.

It’s a career that has worked out pretty well. His resume includes seven Canadian Finals Rodeos, Gardiner is a nine-time Canadian Professional Rodeo Association announcer of the year and the regular announcer at the Calgary Stampede.

All this, after just being given opportunity to give it a try and help out.

“I needed to find something to do if I wanted to stay within western sports, which I loved so much,” Gardiner said. Tweet This

“I grabbed a microphone and helped with some kids rodeos, really it was just what we call ‘little britches’ rodeos and kind of family fun nights and things like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says it was right place, right time when he started to get hired. He was offered the opportunity to announce at an event at the last minute, and when things went well he was then given a chance to work around 12 rodeos the next year.

Now he usually does around 120 performances a year. If he had to pick a favourite?

“The Calgary Stampede is so special,” said Gardiner. “It’s really the most international event in western sports in the world. If there’s one event that everybody knows it’s the Calgary Stampede. So it’s so iconic, it’s so incredible to be a part of that rodeo.”

This year’s Calgary Stampede was cancelled due to COVID-19 safety issues.