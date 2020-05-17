Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Behind the Game: Rodeo announcer Brett Gardiner says Stampede has his heart

By Quinn Phillips Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 7:47 pm
Behind the Game: Brett Gardiner on life as a rodeo announcer
WATCH ABOVE: If you have ever been to the Canadian Finals Rodeo or the Calgary Stampede, there’s no doubt that you recognize Brett Gardiner’s voice. In this week’s Behind the Game we learn more about the rodeo announcer’s career.

Brett Gardiner is the first to admit he was no good inside the ring, so he decided to try his hand outside of it and behind the microphone.

It’s a career that has worked out pretty well. His resume includes seven Canadian Finals Rodeos, Gardiner is a nine-time Canadian Professional Rodeo Association announcer of the year and the regular announcer at the Calgary Stampede.

READ MORE: 2020 Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in over 100 years amid COVID-19

All this, after just being given opportunity to give it a try and help out.

“I needed to find something to do if I wanted to stay within western sports, which I loved so much,” Gardiner said.

Tweet This

“I grabbed a microphone and helped with some kids rodeos, really it was just what we call ‘little britches’ rodeos and kind of family fun nights and things like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says it was right place, right time when he started to get hired. He was offered the opportunity to announce at an event at the last minute, and when things went well he was then given a chance to work around 12 rodeos the next year.

Now he usually does around 120 performances a year. If he had to pick a favourite?

“The Calgary Stampede is so special,” said Gardiner. “It’s really the most international event in western sports in the world. If there’s one event that everybody knows it’s the Calgary Stampede. So it’s so iconic, it’s so incredible to be a part of that rodeo.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: ​Petition launched to support Calgary Stampede

This year’s Calgary Stampede was cancelled due to COVID-19 safety issues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsrodeoCanadian Finals RodeoAlberta sportsAlberta RodeoCPRAbehind the gameBrett Gardineralberta rodeo announcersrodeo announcing
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.