RCMP investigating after infant found ‘abandoned’ in Coquitlam

Coquitlam RCMP say the Major Crimes Unit has been called into investigate after an infant was found, apparently abandoned, in a townhouse complex Saturday afternoon.

A release said RCMP were called to the scene in the 2300-block of Ranger Lane at around 12:50 p.m.

“Since that time police investigators have made significant progress,” RCMP said in a statement.

“The infant is receiving medical care in hospital and is doing well.”

Police said there doesn’t appear to be any broader risk to the public.

They wouldn’t confirm Saturday night if they are looking for witnesses or a suspect, or if anybody was in custody.

