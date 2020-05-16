Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

RCMP investigating after infant found ‘abandoned’ in Coquitlam

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted May 16, 2020 11:22 pm

Coquitlam RCMP say the Major Crimes Unit has been called into investigate after an infant was found, apparently abandoned, in a townhouse complex Saturday afternoon.

A release said RCMP were called to the scene in the 2300-block of Ranger Lane at around 12:50 p.m.

“Since that time police investigators have made significant progress,” RCMP said in a statement.

“The infant is receiving medical care in hospital and is doing well.”

READ MORE: Newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police said there doesn’t appear to be any broader risk to the public.

They wouldn’t confirm Saturday night if they are looking for witnesses or a suspect, or if anybody was in custody.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPInfant
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.