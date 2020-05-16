Coronavirus: Ontario Long Term Care Association calls on province to commit to public inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The association representing the majority of Ontario’s long-term care homes says it would support a government inquiry of the sector.

The Ontario Long Term Care Association says a review is needed to solve long-standing and systemic issues with the province’s long-term care model, which have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the minister of long-term care said on Twitter that a review will come after the pandemic.

But the OLTCA says that immediate action is also required to support care homes in the interim.

The association is calling for the province to ramp up efforts to provide personal protective equipment, and to continue to prioritize care homes for COVID-19 testing.

The OLTCA’s request comes as the province reported another 391 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1.8 per cent over the previous day — and 33 deaths across Ontario.

Long-term care homes have been particularly hard hit by the virus.

