Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario Long Term Care Association calls on province to commit to public inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2020 4:54 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province will review COVID-19 impact, won’t commit to public inquiry
WATCH ABOVE: (May 12) Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday the government would conduct a “complete review” into the impact of the novel coronavirus on long-term care homes in the province, but would not commit to a public inquiry.

TORONTO — The association representing the majority of Ontario’s long-term care homes says it would support a government inquiry of the sector.

The Ontario Long Term Care Association says a review is needed to solve long-standing and systemic issues with the province’s long-term care model, which have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this month, the minister of long-term care said on Twitter that a review will come after the pandemic.

READ MORE: Ontario NDP calls for public inquiry into long-term care, but Ford won’t commit

But the OLTCA says that immediate action is also required to support care homes in the interim.

The association is calling for the province to ramp up efforts to provide personal protective equipment, and to continue to prioritize care homes for COVID-19 testing.

The OLTCA’s request comes as the province reported another 391 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1.8 per cent over the previous day — and 33 deaths across Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-term care homes have been particularly hard hit by the virus.

Coronavirus: People react to reopening of some services in Ontario
Coronavirus: People react to reopening of some services in Ontario
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontariocoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Long-term CareOntario Long-Term Care
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.