Charges recommended after man allegedly chokes puppy in New Westminster

New Westminster police say a man was arrested Friday after jumping into a parked vehicle and choking a puppy.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m., in a parking lot at 1025 Columbia Street.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a man fighting two people and hitting pets that were inside a vehicle.

Investigators allege the suspect jumped through an open window of the vehicle, which had two men and two dogs inside.

The man allegedly began hitting and choking a puppy, while the two men tried to get him to let go.

Police say witnesses were able to free the puppy and hold the man down until officer arrived.

The puppy, named Luna, was taken to a veterinarian and is now recovering, police said.

Police are recommending charges of assault and injuring an animal.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact New Westminster police.