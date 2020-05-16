Tory leadership candidate O’Toole accused of using Parliamentary resources on campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A Liberal MP is calling for an investigation into whether Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole is inappropriately using taxpayer-funded resources on his campaign.

Robert Morrissey says he received an email from O’Toole’s personal Parliament Hill email account thanking him for his endorsement and offering up his campaign staff and Hill office to help facilitate.

It was not Morrissey, however, but Conservative MP Rob Morrison who was about to publicly endorse O’Toole.

Morrissey says the email appears to violate a rule that prohibits MPs from using parliamentary resources for partisan gain.

He detailed the allegations in a formal letter of complaint sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons, who runs the committee that governs the House of Commons.

O’Toole’s campaign says they sent the email in error and they do their best to follow the letter and spirit of the rules.