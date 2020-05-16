Menu

Canada

Tory leadership candidate O’Toole accused of using Parliamentary resources on campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2020 11:24 am
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole speaks during the Conservative leadership debate in Saskatoon, Wednesday, November 9, 2016. .
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

A Liberal MP is calling for an investigation into whether Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole is inappropriately using taxpayer-funded resources on his campaign.

Robert Morrissey says he received an email from O’Toole’s personal Parliament Hill email account thanking him for his endorsement and offering up his campaign staff and Hill office to help facilitate.

It was not Morrissey, however, but Conservative MP Rob Morrison who was about to publicly endorse O’Toole.

READ MORE: Tory senator hit with complaints over official email urging support for O’Toole leadership

Morrissey says the email appears to violate a rule that prohibits MPs from using parliamentary resources for partisan gain.

He detailed the allegations in a formal letter of complaint sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons, who runs the committee that governs the House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Toole’s campaign says they sent the email in error and they do their best to follow the letter and spirit of the rules.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
