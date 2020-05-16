Menu

Crime

2 dead, 2 in hospital after suspected targeted shooting in Oakville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2020 9:09 am
Police say they received reports of a shooting at 3:10 a.m.
Police say they received reports of a shooting at 3:10 a.m. Don Mitchell / Global News

OAKVILLE — Police say two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police say they got the call around 3:10 a.m.

They say officers dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 3 charged in Scarborough hit-and-run that seriously injured 10-year-old boy, 1 suspect outstanding

Police say a second victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while two other people were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Investigators say it appears to have been a targeted shooting, but offered no further information.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released, and there was no word on a possible suspect or suspects, but police said no arrests had been made.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
