3 charged in Scaborough hit-and-run that seriously injured 10-year-old boy, 1 suspect outstanding

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they have arrested three people in a hit-and-run that critically injured a child, and are currently looking for a fourth person in connection to the incident.

Two other pedestrians were also hurt, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive, just east of Markham Road, at around 11:49 a.m. Thursday for reports that three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle.

Investigators said a 10-year-old boy and his 38-year-old mother were on the southeast corner of the intersection, waiting to cross Eglinton Avenue.

A 50-year-old man, who is unrelated to the boy and his mother, was also on the same corner waiting to cross.

The driver of a black 2019 Chevrolet Cruze lost control of the vehicle and crashed into all three pedestrians standing on the sidewalk, police said. The car then crashed into a light pole a short distance away.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, with the assistance of an officer. The boy was in life-threatening condition when he was transported and he remains in hospital.

The woman and man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, going east on Eglinton Avenue.

Photo of the scene where a child and an adult were hit by a car in Scarborough. Bill Barker / Global News

A short time later, a local resident told police they spotted the Chevrolet Cruze in the Deekshill Drive and Budworth Drive area, which is near Morningside and Lawrence avenues.

Police said several people were seen in and around the car and three people got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Investigators then located the car in Whitby. A man, a woman and a girl were arrested.

Rondell Solomon, a 20-year-old from Ajax, has been charged with accessory to a dual procedure offence.

Annalise Rech, a 20-year-old from Mississauga, has been charged with accessory to a dual procedure offence and failure to comply with a release order.

A 17-year-old girl from Mississauga has been charged with accessory to a dual procedure, two counts of failure to comply with a release order and obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Her name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a fourth person of interest in relation to the investigation

The person is described as a man in his 20s, last seen walking away from the Deekshill Drive and Budworth Drive area — the second location where the car was seen after the hit-and-run collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.