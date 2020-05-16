Snowbirds announce Shuswap flyover but further B.C. Interior flybys remain top secret

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in the Shuswap and want to see the Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly overhead, cross your fingers.

Saturday’s flypast schedule was posted to the team’s Facebook account with a caveat: “routes and times are subject to change.”

But as of Friday night, the Snowbirds are proposing they will takeoff from Rocky Mountain House at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with the hope of being near Sicamous at 1:10 p.m., with a flyover of Salmon Arm, Sorrento, Chase and Monte Creek, before landing in Kamloops around 1:30 p.m.

The CF Snowbirds launched a cross-country tour May 2 when their scheduled summer appearances were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Operation Inspiration is a salute to “Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19,” according to their webpage.

“Every year, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds travel the country putting smiles on the faces of Canadians,” said the commander of the Canadian Air Force, Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger. “While Canadians may not be able to gather at air shows for now, we’re honoured to bring the Snowbirds team to Canadians and to pay special tribute to them.”

On Friday, flybys took place between Cold lake and Fort McMurray and Fort McMurray and Edmonton.

On Saturday morning, the Snowbirds will take off from Edmonton and cover areas between Camrose and Red Deer before landing in Rocky Mountain House.

“We encourage Canadians to observe the flyover from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the flyovers,” said the team’s message on Facebook. “Please maintain physical distancing practices that are keeping us all safe.”

Because the Snowbirds’ schedule and route is subject to change, they have asked fans to follow their Twitter account (@CFSnowbirds) for updates.

The demonstration squadron has indicated they will be in the Vancouver Island region on the May long weekend but no other stops have been announced.

The tour began in Nova Scotia.