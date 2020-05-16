Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Snowbirds announce Shuswap flyover but further B.C. Interior flybys remain top secret

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 12:23 am
Snowbirds soar over Edmonton as part of Operation Inspiration
WATCH ABOVE: The Canadian Snowbirds flew over Edmonton Friday afternoon as part of Operation Inspiration — a cross-country tour the military aerobatics team is doing to boost morale as Canada deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you live in the Shuswap and want to see the Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly overhead, cross your fingers.

Saturday’s flypast schedule was posted to the team’s Facebook account with a caveat: “routes and times are subject to change.”

But as of Friday night, the Snowbirds are proposing they will takeoff from Rocky Mountain House at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with the hope of being near Sicamous at 1:10 p.m., with a flyover of Salmon Arm, Sorrento, Chase and Monte Creek, before landing in Kamloops around 1:30 p.m.

The CF Snowbirds launched a cross-country tour May 2 when their scheduled summer appearances were cancelled due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Snowbirds fly over Edmonton area for Operation Inspiration

Operation Inspiration is a salute to “Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19,” according to their webpage.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every year, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds travel the country putting smiles on the faces of Canadians,” said the commander of the Canadian Air Force, Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger. “While Canadians may not be able to gather at air shows for now, we’re honoured to bring the Snowbirds team to Canadians and to pay special tribute to them.”

On Friday, flybys took place between Cold lake and Fort McMurray and Fort McMurray and Edmonton.

On Saturday morning, the Snowbirds will take off from Edmonton and cover areas between Camrose and Red Deer before landing in Rocky Mountain House.

“We encourage Canadians to observe the flyover from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the flyovers,” said the team’s message on Facebook. “Please maintain physical distancing practices that are keeping us all safe.”

Story continues below advertisement
A special connection to the Snowbirds
A special connection to the Snowbirds

Because the Snowbirds’ schedule and route is subject to change, they have asked fans to follow their Twitter account (@CFSnowbirds) for updates.

The demonstration squadron has indicated they will be in the Vancouver Island region on the May long weekend but no other stops have been announced.

The tour began in Nova Scotia.

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian ForcesKamloopsSalmon ArmShuswapSicamousOperation InspirationCF Snowbirdssnowbirds flyovercfsnowbirdsopinspiration
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.