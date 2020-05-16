Coronavirus: Royal Alberta Museum to reopen Saturday — with some changes

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Alberta Museum will be opening its doors Saturday for the first time in weeks. Several changes have been made in order to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

Visitors must book their time and tickets online before they arrive, with only 100 visitors allowed into the museum at a time. Fifty people will be allowed in the main galleries and human history and natural history halls at once.

The “bug room” will have either seven people — or two families of five — in it at one time, and the gift shop will only have room for five people.

There will also be markers on the floor to direct foot traffic, and to show where a safe distance is away from others.

“We have the space to offer that distance, so we are expecting intentionally for our admission numbers to be low, for the coming time,” said Royal Alberta Museum executive director Chris Robinson.

“If I am looking for a benefit for that, [there will be] more time to read every word on those text panels.”

Hands-on displays and interactive pieces have been removed or covered. The children’s gallery is also closed because of its high-touch surfaces.

The Museum Cafe, cafe seating, the second-floor mezzanine by the theatre and the Manitou Asiniy gallery are also closed.

“We’ve taken this very seriously; the guidelines are clear on what museums and galleries are meant to do,” Robinson said.

“We’ve had occupational health and safety assessments of the space, so again, I am feeling comfortable that we have done what we can.”

Robinson is asking visitors to do their part. That includes washing your hands and staying home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.