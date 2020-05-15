Saskatchewan salons will reopen next week: Here’s what your first trip back will look like

Send this page to someone via email

A trip to the salon will look different for many next week as salons reopen with new safety measures in place.

Salons are permitted to open again on May 19, 2020 and according to staff at Beauty Depot, clients will notice changes from the first moment they step in the store.

“They’re going to notice new signage right away, asking them to practice social distancing,” said owner Ken Clarkson.

Beauty Depot has even taken over an additional space across the hall from their usual spot in the Victoria Square Mall to ensure proper distancing is happening.

A sign asks clients to sanitize their hands at the store entrance of Beauty Depot in Regina. Derek Putz / Global News

There will also be signs asking all clients and shoppers to sanitize their hands upon entering.

When it comes to the actual haircut, customers can expect their stylists to look quite different from what they normally would.

They’ll be sporting masks, face shields, and protective aprons.

“They’re all going to be in the new spring/summer fashion trend,” Clarkson laughed.

Stylists will be wearing masks, face shields, and protective aprons. Derek Putz / Global News

Clients will also be asked to wear masks.

Once the shampoo and cut is complete, the sink and styling station will both be sanitized.

The payment process will be similar to what clients were used to before COVID-19, with a few additional safety measures.

Payment machines will be covered in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19. Derek Putz / Global News

“When the client comes up to the front desk, they’re going to notice the front-end people will be dressed the same as the stylist, wearing shields,” he said.

“They’ll also notice that the debit machines are wrapped in saran, so they can be easily sanitized as well.”

All staff at Beauty Depot have also been required to complete specialized COVID-19 training to ensure they are knowledgeable on new procedures.

