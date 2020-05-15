Huron Country Playhouse cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Those looking forward to watching a theatre production in Grand Bend, Ont., this summer will have to wait until next year.

Drayton Entertainment has cancelled its entire summer season on both the Mainstage and the newly named South Huron Stage (formerly Playhouse II) at the Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s sad and disappointing, but we know this is the right decision. Health and safety must come first,” Alex Mustakas, the artistic director and CEO of Drayton Entertainment, said in a statement released Friday.

The 49th season was set to open in June with Fiddler on the Loose (June 10 to June 27), followed by 42nd Street (July 2 to July 18), Sleeping Beauty: The Panto (July 2 to July 18) and The Dixie Swim Club (July 22 to Aug. 8).

Other cancellations include the Broadway musicals Rock of Ages (July 22 to Aug. 15), Kinky Boots (Aug. 19 to Sept. 5) and the musical memoir A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline (Aug. 19 to Sept. 5).

The Youth Education Program production of Disney’s Frozen Jr. (Aug. 11 to Aug. 15) is also cancelled, along with the Youth Musical Theatre Program one-week camp (July 13 to July 17).

Drayton Entertainment says its box offices are closed in person but will continue to operate through phone and email.

Those who have purchased tickets for cancelled performances will be contacted by the box office to facilitate credits or refunds.

Drayton Entertainment has also cancelled productions across Ontario.