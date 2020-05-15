Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada will need newcomers after coronavirus pandemic, immigration minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2020 3:13 pm
Calgary Cares: Helping new immigrants deal with COVID-19
WATCH: Helping new immigrants deal with COVID-19

Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says bringing newcomers to Canada will be essential in the post-pandemic era.

But he says the health and safety of Canadians must be assured before the doors to the country can be flung open again.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Freeland won’t say if U.S. wants border deal extended beyond June

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to force travel bans and border shutdowns in March, Mendicino released the Liberals’ next three-year plan for immigration.

It called for the admission of 341,000 permanent residents in 2020, 351,000 in 2021 and 361,000 in 2022.

Agriculture sector and seasonal workers must abide by isolation rules to maintain food security: Mendicino
Agriculture sector and seasonal workers must abide by isolation rules to maintain food security: Mendicino

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the minister wouldn’t say whether need to be adjusted given the wide-ranging impact of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec groups push for residency status for asylum seekers on front lines

Story continues below advertisement

He says his department continues processing applications, and also adjusting programs like those for international students, as many may not arrive in Canada this fall for school.

New immigrant volunteers at Regina YWCA to protect vulnerable staff amid COVID-19
New immigrant volunteers at Regina YWCA to protect vulnerable staff amid COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Immigrationcoronavirus canadaMarco Mendicinocoronavirus immigrationimmigratiokn to canadaliberal party immigrationliberals immigration planMarco Mendicino immigration ministerpost-pandemic immigration
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.