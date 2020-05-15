Menu

Crime

Flin Flon RCMP officer charged with assault after IIU investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 12:57 pm
Updated May 15, 2020 12:58 pm
An RCMP officer from Flin Flon has been charged with assault following an IIU investigation.
An RCMP officer from Flin Flon has been charged with assault following an IIU investigation. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A Flin Flon RCMP officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit started investigating after a 15-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital following her arrest and subsequent detainment by local RCMP last November.

READ MORE: IIU releases information on investigations started during Manitoba election blackout

At the time, the IIU said the teen wasn’t seriously injured as a result of her arrest, but police had been required to use force to take her into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said the investigation found that “there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.”

READ MORE: No charges for Manitoba RCMP officer implicated in impaired driving investigation

Flin Flon RCMP Const. David Mitchel Eardley will appear in provincial court in Flin Flon in July.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
