Flin Flon RCMP officer charged with assault after IIU investigation

A Flin Flon RCMP officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.
The Independent Investigation Unit started investigating after a 15-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital following her arrest and subsequent detainment by local RCMP last November.
At the time, the IIU said the teen wasn’t seriously injured as a result of her arrest, but police had been required to use force to take her into custody.
On Friday, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said the investigation found that “there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.”
Flin Flon RCMP Const. David Mitchel Eardley will appear in provincial court in Flin Flon in July.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.
