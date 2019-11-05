Police watchdog investigating use of force in arrest of Flin Flon teen

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an Oct. 21 incident in Flin Flon that saw a 15-year-old girl taken to hospital after an arrest by local RCMP.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Tuesday that while the girl didn’t have any serious injuries as a result of the arrest, police were required to use force to take her into custody.

The IIU has determined it’s in the public interest to investigate, due to the use of force to take the suspect into custody.

Any witnesses who have information and/or video footage of the incident are asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

