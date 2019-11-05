Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigating use of force in arrest of Flin Flon teen

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:26 pm
IIU civilian director Zane Tessler.
IIU civilian director Zane Tessler. Global News / File

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an Oct. 21 incident in Flin Flon that saw a 15-year-old girl taken to hospital after an arrest by local RCMP.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Tuesday that while the girl didn’t have any serious injuries as a result of the arrest, police were required to use force to take her into custody.

READ MORE: IIU releases information on investigations started during Manitoba election blackout

 

The IIU has determined it’s in the public interest to investigate, due to the use of force to take the suspect into custody.

Any witnesses who have information and/or video footage of the incident are asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

Story continues below advertisement
