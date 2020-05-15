Menu

Crime

Man assaulted while exercising in Gage Park, police looking for suspect

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 15, 2020 12:31 pm
Hamilton Police are looking for a male suspect, described as 13 to 16 years old, following an assault in Gage Park on Thursday.
Hamilton Police are looking for a male suspect, described as 13 to 16 years old, following an assault in Gage Park on Thursday. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect — believed to be a teenage boy — in connection with an assault in Gage Park.

Investigators say a suspect described as a male youth attacked a man who was exercising in the northwest corner of the park at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: 13-year-old allegedly assaulted and robbed at Gage Park

The victim told police that the suspect approached and asked him to turn over some personal property.

When nothing was handed over, the suspect then assaulted the man with some sort of weapon before fleeing the area.

The victim was treated in hospital for what is described as a minor, upper-body injury.

READ MORE: Police report ‘minor injuries’ after altercation between two groups near Hamilton Pride Event

Police are canvassing for witnesses and describe the suspect as male, 13 to 16 years old, wearing a black hoodie and a black face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives from the East End Station Criminal Investigation Branch are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information, to contact Hamilton police.

