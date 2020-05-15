Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Stephen Colbert: Donald Trump is ‘boring,’ his ‘persona’ an act

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 12:11 pm
WATCH: Stephen Colbert says U.S. President Donald Trump is "essentially boring" on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen.

During a virtual visit to Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live show on Thursday night, Stephen Colbert admitted that he wouldn’t want to interview Donald Trump again after the “boring” interview the U.S. President gave him years ago.

“He was actually kind of disappointing,” the popular TV host said of Trump to Cohen, 51. “He played the reasonable man,” he added.

Though he didn’t explicitly specify which interview he was referring to, Colbert, 56, has only ever interviewed the 73-year-old Republican Leader once in 2015, on The Late Show before he was elected as the 45th President.

Despite being bombarded with a series of questions pertaining to his campaign, Trump, for the most part, avoided them when speaking with Colbert five years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to say that Trump was simply “playing [the interview] safe,” suggesting that he’s “always in persona mode.”

READ MORE: Guns N’ Roses stick it to Trump with ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ T-shirt

“Sometimes he plays the rallying populist and sometimes he plays reasonable man,” said Colbert. “Backstage, he’s just like some guy you’d meet at a [country] club,” he added.
The Emmy Award-winning host continued: “[Trump’s] kind of innocuous in a way. There’s nothing particularly remarkable about him. But then he puts on a persona for the camera and the persona he gave me when he was on the show, that first time, was actually very quiet and very reserved.”

“He wouldn’t even make eye contact for most of it. He played it extremely safe and that’s always boring. He’s essentially boring,” concluded Colbert on his throwback sit-down with the President.

Stephen Colbert jokes about Trump’s impeachment
Stephen Colbert jokes about Trump’s impeachment

For years, Colbert has openly expressed his distaste for Trump in not only his Late Show monologues and interviews, but all across social media too.

Trump too has been known to fire back, not only at Colbert, but various other late-night TV hosts too.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Price Is Right’ under fire for $100K Planned Parenthood donation

On May 5, Trump took to Twitter comparing Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel to Fox News producer Greg Gutfield.

“His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko ‘last placer’ Jimmy Kimmel,” wrote Trump. “Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so.”

Trump went on to criticize Colbert again, as well as Late Night host Seth Myers.

Colbert was quick to fire back during a Late Show segment

“It’s nice to know that Trump is staying laser-focused on the ball during a crisis. I can’t speak for Seth. He’s very talented. But I am an idiot,” he joked.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Katy Perry shows off baby bump in new single, ‘Daisies’

Additionally, Kimmel, 52, snapped back. He tweeted: “Happy Cinco de Mayo Mr. President! Thanks for the shout-out now get back to work royally f–king everything up!”

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpTrumpStephen ColbertThe Late ShowAndy CohenStephen Colbert interviewStephen Colbert Donald Trump is boringWatch What Happens Live!
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.