Stephen Colbert: Donald Trump is ‘boring,’ his ‘persona’ an act

Send this page to someone via email

During a virtual visit to Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live show on Thursday night, Stephen Colbert admitted that he wouldn’t want to interview Donald Trump again after the “boring” interview the U.S. President gave him years ago.

“He was actually kind of disappointing,” the popular TV host said of Trump to Cohen, 51. “He played the reasonable man,” he added.

Though he didn’t explicitly specify which interview he was referring to, Colbert, 56, has only ever interviewed the 73-year-old Republican Leader once — in 2015, on The Late Show — before he was elected as the 45th President.

Despite being bombarded with a series of questions pertaining to his campaign, Trump, for the most part, avoided them when speaking with Colbert five years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to say that Trump was simply “playing [the interview] safe,” suggesting that he’s “always in persona mode.”

“Sometimes he plays the rallying populist and sometimes he plays reasonable man,” said Colbert. “Backstage, he’s just like some guy you’d meet at a [country] club,” he added.

The Emmy Award-winning host continued: “[Trump’s] kind of innocuous in a way. There’s nothing particularly remarkable about him. But then he puts on a persona for the camera and the persona he gave me when he was on the show, that first time, was actually very quiet and very reserved.”

“He wouldn’t even make eye contact for most of it. He played it extremely safe and that’s always boring. He’s essentially boring,” concluded Colbert on his throwback sit-down with the President.

3:09 Stephen Colbert jokes about Trump’s impeachment Stephen Colbert jokes about Trump’s impeachment

For years, Colbert has openly expressed his distaste for Trump in not only his Late Show monologues and interviews, but all across social media too.

Trump too has been known to fire back, not only at Colbert, but various other late-night TV hosts too.

Story continues below advertisement

On May 5, Trump took to Twitter comparing Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel to Fox News producer Greg Gutfield.

“His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko ‘last placer’ Jimmy Kimmel,” wrote Trump. “Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so.”

Trump went on to criticize Colbert again, as well as Late Night host Seth Myers.

In the middle of a pandemic, the President of the United States found time to critique late-night TV hosts, again. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/PE5gat8IaL — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 6, 2020

Colbert was quick to fire back during a Late Show segment

“It’s nice to know that Trump is staying laser-focused on the ball during a crisis. I can’t speak for Seth. He’s very talented. But I am an idiot,” he joked.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, Kimmel, 52, snapped back. He tweeted: “Happy Cinco de Mayo Mr. President! Thanks for the shout-out — now get back to work royally f–king everything up!”