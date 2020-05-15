Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprise crisis line workers on Zoom call

Send this page to someone via email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping busy during coronavirus quarantine by surprising essential workers with personal calls.

While cooped up at their new home in Los Angeles, the couple dropped in on a daily meeting for mental health workers at Crisis Text Line.

The charitable initiative offers 24/7 support for those in crisis across the U.K. Established in 2013, the service allows people to text a trained crisis counsellor when they’re in need.

One of the workers, Ricky Neal, shared a photo of himself on his since-deleted Instagram account with his computer in the background. The duke and duchess can be seen on his screen.

“It’s not every day that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting and champion the work you do,” the caption read, according to Vogue. “Blessed to still be working during these crazy times.”

Meghan’s Mirror, a popular fashion blog dedicated to Markle’s wardrobe, also shared the photo on Twitter.

A @CrisisTextLine staff member shared this screen grab of his staff meeting video call with Meghan and Harry pic.twitter.com/1vR49JKVK4 — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) May 14, 2020

The couple holds mental health initiatives close to their heart and were often out and about supporting them while part of the Royal Family.

Last year, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, they helped with the launch of Crisis Text Line’s U.K. affiliate, Shout. Similar to the text line, Shout also provides 24/7 support to those in need.

The Royal Foundation, formerly spearheaded by the four young royals before the Sussexes left their royal roles, gave about $5 million to the cause.

Previously, Markle enjoyed a Zoom call with one of the clients at Smart Works, an organization that helps women prepare for job interviews.

“You seem incredible, confident and prepared,” Markle said in the video, posted to Twitter by the charity. “I know everyone is so excited. When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent.”

Prince Harry is also dedicated to mental health work, having started the campaign Heads Together with his brother and sister-in-law in 2017.

