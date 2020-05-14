Halifax police board of commissioners approves $5.5 million in budget cuts

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s board of police commissioners approved a plan to cut $5.5 million dollars from the police force’s budget on Thursday, but not everyone was on board with a proposed hiring freeze.

Coun. Tony Mancini didn’t want to see any budget cuts to the police budget when it came to staffing during the pandemic.

“I know [Police chief Dan Kinsella] it’s not your desire to cut your budget by $5.5 million…. but I can’t support any motion that has our police force cutting to that extent,” said Mancini.

“It will go to council eventually and I know a number of my colleagues won’t support that $5.5 cut.” Tweet This

This is the second special budget meeting for the board of police commissioner’s this week.

On Monday, commissioners directed Kinsella to consult with the police union about the proposed cuts he had been asked to make by the municipality’s finance office.

In a letter to the board, the union said its main concern was with staffing levels and the proposed hiring freeze.

Sgt. Dean Steinburg, president of the Halifax Regional Police Association, wrote in a letter that the organization would be opposed to any staffing cuts.

“Former [board of police commissioner] Chairs have publicly declared that front-line officer reductions are a last resort when they have considered budget recommendations,” wrote Steinburg.

“Our members would have grave concerns with choosing to recommend policing reductions in the midst of a pandemic.” Tweet This

As part of the proposed $5.5 million in cuts, Kinsella said 28 vacancies — which include both uniform and civilian roles — won’t be filled.

That doesn’t include the crossing guards that have already been laid off as school won’t return this year.

Kinsella said these are challenging times and that he understands the cuts and hiring freeze are only temporary.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is looking to cut $85 million from its operating budget amid the financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of these reductions proposed through vacancy management, none of them affect public safety and none of them are permanent,” said Kinsella. “These are extraordinary times that we are trying to react too.”

At this point, the police union says three officers have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s caused a ripple effect as other officers have had to isolate in response.

Kinsella says staffing shortages will be managed and those impacts will be dealt with accordingly.

“There are certain things that aren’t getting done but there are certain things that aren’t happening because of COVID,” said Kinsella. “The bars aren’t open, the restaurants aren’t open and there’s not 10,000 people downtown on Friday night, and so we don’t have to deal with those things.”

The police board of commissioners vote to approve the $5.5 million in police service cuts will mean that their report will go to Halifax council for final approval.

They’re scheduled to meet on Friday for the second special budget meeting of the week.