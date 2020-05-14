London, Ont.’s 2020 Western Fair cancelled due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Fair District will not kick off autumn with a big fair this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western Fair Association’s board of governors and management team announced the cancellation of the 145th Western Fair on Thursday through a statement.

Today we announced that we must cancel the 145th Western Fair, due to COVID-19. To keep the Fair’s spirit alive until we can all be together again, we’ve been working on a ‘Virtual Western Fair’ so we can continue to connect with our community! Statement: https://t.co/CbNydXps1H pic.twitter.com/gOlY7hx6Xv — WesternFair District (@WesternFair) May 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s festivities were set to take place from Sept. 11 to 20.

“COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on mass gatherings remain in place for the foreseeable future. The Western Fair is a large event that welcomes thousands of visitors daily… as well as employing hundreds of staff and volunteers,” the statement read.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Not since World War (II) has the Western Fair ceased its operation.”

London Mayor Ed Holder vowed the fair will return “better than ever” next year.

“During its 152 year history, the Fair has survived World Wars, economic catastrophes, and even pandemics,” Holder said in a statement.

“I have no doubt it will also outlast COVID-19, and return better than ever before in 2021.”

The statement says the team at Western Fair District is keeping the fair’s spirit alive by working on a Virtual Western Fair.

The virtual fair consists of online competitions, summer fun contests, prizes, fair food offerings, entertainment and agriculture education.

1:15 Food trucks pumping the brakes on uncertain summer Food trucks pumping the brakes on uncertain summer