‘Get out now!’: Langley attempted carjacking caught on dashcam video

An attempted carjacking on Highway 1 in Langley was captured on dashcam.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes near 216 Street.

Abbotsford police say they received a report of a man breaking into two residences in Locklin Court. The suspect confronted the occupants of the second home, demanding their vehicle. Police say he stole a truck and fled the area.

Police say a pickup matching the description of the stolen vehicle was seen driving erratically on Highway 1, sideswiped two vehicles, then crashed.

Police say the driver crossed the highway and tried unsuccessfully to stop several eastbound vehicles in order to steal them.

Marissa Litjens captured video of a man approaching her vehicle, yelling “Get out now!”

“It was startling, I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Litjens said. “It’s very vivid in my brain, just the experience of it.”

“You don’t really think to yourself that you’re ever going to get into that experience. Then when it does happen you kind of almost have to take a step back because you’re thinking to yourself, am I going to get in harm’s way?”

Litjens was unharmed in the incident as the suspect became distracted.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Surrey man, was taken into custody after RCMP officers pursued him on foot.

Abbotsford police say investigators are recommending charges of break and enter, robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft over $5,000, hit and run, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance.

— With files from Jennifer Palma