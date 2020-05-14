Menu

Crime

Newmarket man charged following break-in at Muskoka Lakes residence: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 12:59 pm
According to police, the homeowner was present and ended up scaring the suspect off.
According to police, the homeowner was present and ended up scaring the suspect off. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 24-year-old Newmarket, Ont., man has been charged following a break-in at a Muskoka Lakes, Ont., residence on Wednesday night, OPP say.

At 10:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were called to investigate. According to police, the homeowner was present and ended up scaring the suspect off.

READ MORE: Huntsville OPP investigating break-ins at Muskoka Road 117 property in Lake of Bays

Police dogs and the OPP’s emergency response team found the suspect a short distance away.

Rylan Carnegie, 24, from Newmarket, was subsequently charged with breaking and entering, as well as mischief, police say.

Carnegie will appear in Bracebridge court on July 21.

