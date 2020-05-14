Newmarket man charged following break-in at Muskoka Lakes residence: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Newmarket, Ont., man has been charged following a break-in at a Muskoka Lakes, Ont., residence on Wednesday night, OPP say.

At 10:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were called to investigate. According to police, the homeowner was present and ended up scaring the suspect off.

Police dogs and the OPP’s emergency response team found the suspect a short distance away.

Rylan Carnegie, 24, from Newmarket, was subsequently charged with breaking and entering, as well as mischief, police say.

Carnegie will appear in Bracebridge court on July 21.

