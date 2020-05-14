3 more coronavirus-related deaths in Waterloo, total climbs to 108

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people have suffered coronavirus-related deaths in Waterloo Region, bringing the death toll in the area to 108, according to Waterloo Public Health.

Two of the three involve residents of nursing homes as a 16 death has occurred at Trinity Village in Kitchener, while a resident of The Westhill in Waterloo has also died.

Of the 88 deaths in Waterloo Region involving long-term care homes, the death at The Westhill becomes the first outside of Kitchener.

Across the region, 10 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 973.

As has been the case for a week now, the number of resolved cases continues to climb at a faster pace than the number of positive tests.

Public health says 22 more people have been cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 550, or 56 per cent.

While that number continues to climb, it still lags behind the provincial rate, which has seen 75 per cent of cases resolved.

Ontario reported 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 21,494 cases.

Thursday’s report is the lowest number of new cases within a single day since March 29 and is lower than Sunday’s report of 294 cases.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues