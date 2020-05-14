Havelock Country Jamboree postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Havelock Country Jamboree — Canada’s largest country music camping festival — has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, organizers announced the 31st annual edition of the festival, which was set to be held over four days in mid-August, will be rescheduled for Aug. 19 to 22, 2021.

In postponing the festival, organizers cited Tuesday’s decision by Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township council to continue to follow the province’s directives under its “A Framework for Reopening Our Province” plan by cancelling all public gathers and events. The measure will be re-evaluated on Aug. 31 in consultation with public health officials and the province.

The music festival attracts more than 100,000 people annually and has long been viewed as a major economic boost for the township, which is 40 kilometres east of Peterborough, Ont.

“With the current COVID-19 restrictions, the safety of our fans, amazing volunteers, sponsors, vendors, staff and neighbours is paramount,” organizers said. “Therefore, with heavy hearts, we have decided to reschedule the Havelock Country Jamboree to Aug. 19 – Aug. 22, 2021. Although this breaks our hearts to have to postpone our event we know it’s the right thing to do to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

This year’s festival was set to feature more than two dozen country music acts, including Chris Janson, Blue Rodeo, Tim Hicks, Roots & Boots, Hunter Brothers, Mackenzie Porter, Cory Marks, Dan Davidson, Kira Isabella, Tracey Brown and Randall Prescott, The Grand Tour — Gil Grand, The Good Brother, Kelly Prescott, The Western Swing Authority, Mudmen, Singing Soldiers, Jesse Slack, Gavin McLeod and Small Town Girls.

Organizers say all 2020 tickets will be honoured for 2021.

Since its inception, the festival has featured more than 4,200 musicians over the past 30 years.

