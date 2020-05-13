Winnipeg police lay arson charges in connection with Selkirk Avenue fire

Winnipeg police have laid arson charges in connection with a fire in the North End Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to the blaze behind a building in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
Police say a bystander was arrested at the scene.
Anna Meliouchkina, 34, has been charged with arson disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material, and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release.
The fire was one of several suspicious fires reported in the area the same morning.
Police have not said if they’re looking for further suspects or if further charges will be laid.
