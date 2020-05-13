Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police lay arson charges in connection with Selkirk Avenue fire

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 5:55 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 5:56 pm
Winnipeg police cruisers
Winnipeg police have laid arson charges in a fire on Selkirk Avenue Monday morning. Global News

Winnipeg police have laid arson charges in connection with a fire in the North End Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the blaze behind a building in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a bystander was arrested at the scene.

Anna Meliouchkina, 34, has been charged with arson disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material, and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

The fire was one of several suspicious fires reported in the area the same morning.

Police have not said if they’re looking for further suspects or if further charges will be laid.

