Canada

Coronavirus: 2nd resident of Toronto homeless shelter system dies of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 5:09 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 5:10 pm
Toronto health officials provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday

Toronto’s top public health official says a second man who uses the city’s homeless shelter system has died of COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says the man in his 70s was a resident of the city’s largest homeless shelter, Seaton House.

She says he died in hospital on Monday.

READ MORE: Man becomes 1st person in Toronto’s shelter system to die of COVID-19, public health says

De Villa says Seaton House has been experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 since April 6.

She says all residents of the shelter have been tested for the virus, and the 28 people who tested positive were moved off-site.

A man in his 50s who lived at Dixon Hall Schoolhouse died of COVID-19 on May 5.

Toronto records its first homeless death of coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
