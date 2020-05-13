Taste of Guelph 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Taste of Guelph says this year’s garden party, usually scheduled for September, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual fundraiser for St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation attracts around 750 guests to take in Guelph’s culinary scene.

“As a health-care organization, we know that this is the right decision to protect the health of our community and that of the patients and residents we’re honoured to serve,” Jennifer Hall, the foundation’s vice-president of development, said.

The event has raised more than $600,000 in the past five years to help purchase medical equipment and fund transportation services and a music therapy program for patients and residents.

Cancelling this year’s Taste of Guelph could cost the foundation about $150,000.

“With over 100 in-patient specialty hospital beds and 240 long-term care beds, the support of the community remains critical,” Hall said. “We continue to be both humbled and inspired by the gifts of food, flowers and personal protective equipment arriving at our doors almost daily.”

She said those who usually attend the event are encouraged to consider making a donation to St. Joseph’s pandemic response fund.

Hall added that the measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 have had an impact on the wineries, breweries, caterers and restaurants that are apart of the Taste of Guelph and she encouraged the community to continue ordering takeout from these local businesses.

Updates on the 2021 fundraiser can be found on the Taste of Guelph’s website.