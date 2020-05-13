Half-naked man arrested after chugging wine from moving tanker truck

Send this page to someone via email

One California man has taken wine tasting to a whole new level.

A Modesto, Calif., man was arrested on May 5 after climbing onto the side of a truck, opening a valve and drinking wine straight from the tanker, CBS News reports.

The company said they lost around the equivalent of 5,000 bottles of wine thanks to the 39-year-old’s antics.

In dashcam footage released by the truck company Cherokee Freight Lines, the sedan-driving wine bandit can be seen putting on his hazard lights and motioning the truck to pull over.

Then, wearing only what appear to be boxer shorts, he gets out of his car and chases the truck down as it drives off. He can be seen hopping onto the side of the vehicle before maneuvering his way underneath the tanker.

The driver then noticed wine spilling from his tank. That’s when he called the authorities, CBS says.

Gabriel Moreno was arrested after he reportedly jumped on a moving tanker and drank red wine from it. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

“I’ve listened to thousands and thousands of calls,” Modesto CHP officer Tom Olsen said. “This one’s up there in the top 10.”

“This individual was able to release the wine from under the tanker, and he placed himself underneath the tanker in such a manner, the best way to describe this was somebody doing like snow angels,” Olsen continued.

But the suspect’s adventure didn’t end there.

After being detained and subsequently released from the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center (PSC), he attempted to steal a company truck belonging to a local landscaping crew.

According to a Facebook post by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, he was “distressed by the early release and was unhappy he didn’t get a sandwich as part of the standard meal at the PSC.”

A man by the name of Gabriel Morena was arrested for a misdemeanour driving on a suspended licence and felony vandalism on May 5.

