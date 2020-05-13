Menu

Health

Winnipeg mayor to update city’s COVID-19 response Wednesday morning

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 10:41 am
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman speaks to media.
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman speaks to media. John Woods/Canadian Press

Winnipeg’s mayor is scheduled to give an update on the city’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic Wednesday morning.

Brian Bowman will be joined by Jason Shaw, head of the city’s emergency operations centre for the update, scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

The press conference will be streamed live here.

Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg officials discuss reopening golf courses, transportation routes
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

