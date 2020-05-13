People passed out in vehicle idling at Belleville intersection found with fentanyl, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing drug and dangerous driving charges after police say they were found passed out in a running vehicle stopped at a Belleville intersection.

Belleville police were called to the Dundas Street East and MacDonald Avenue intersection Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. due to a stopped vehicle.

Police found two people, a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger’s seat, who seemed to be passed out while the car was still in drive. Police say the driver had passed out with his foot on the brake.

Police were able to enter the vehicle and put the car in park while the driver remained unconscious. A search of the passenger reportedly turned up an unknown quantity of fentanyl.

Krzysztof Wolf, 36, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. His vehicle was seized and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Keyia-Marie Atkinson, 31, was charged with possession of fentanyl, obstructing police and two counts of breaching a court order.