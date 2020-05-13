Menu

Health

Ontario to monitor rare inflammatory illness in children with COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 9:52 am
Rare inflammatory syndrome in kids likely linked to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Doctors are now sounding the alarm about a new, mysterious syndrome showing up in children, that could be linked to COVID-19. Crystal Goomansingh reports on the symptoms, how these kids are ending up in intensive care, and what's baffling doctors. (May 7, 2020).

TORONTO – Ontario’s Health Minister says the province is going to better monitor children after reports of a rare inflammatory illness in kids diagnosed with COVID-19.

Christine Elliott says the province’s case definition of COVID-19 will now include multisystem inflammatory vasculitis, which may appear in children.

She says that although the connection between this inflammatory illness and COVID-19 is not confirmed at this time, the province is taking immediate action “to protect Ontario’s children.”

READ MORE: What is Kawasaki disease? Doctors explore possible coronavirus connection in kids

Elliott says recent data in the country indicates the majority of COVID-19 infections in children are mild and do not require hospitalization.

Some of the symptoms of multisystem inflammatory vasculitis include persistent fever, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, as well as rash.

Story continues below advertisement

She says parents should contact their health care providers immediately if their children are having these symptoms.

Coronavirus outbreak: Is Canada concerned about link between COVID-19 and Kawasaki Disease?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
